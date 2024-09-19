Nashville Soccer Club Blanks Chicago Fire FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 18, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park Wednesday night for its second consecutive victory. Forward Sam Surridge scored a header off a long-distance cross from midfielder Hany Mukhtar to give the Boys in Gold a 1-0 lead in the match’s 19th minute, the duo’s second goal contribution in as many games following a Mukhtar goal and Surridge assist last Saturday at Atlanta United FC. With the win, Nashville SC is just one point back of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with five regular season matches remaining.

Count ‘em: With his 19th minute tally, Surridge increased his team-leading total to 12 goals across all competitions this season, with nine coming in MLS play, two in Concacaf Champions Cup, and one in Leagues Cup.

Twice as nice: After blanking Atlanta United FC last Saturday, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves for his second consecutive shutout and ninth clean sheet across all competition this season, including eight in MLS play.

Hany stays hot: Mukhtar’s assist was his eighth of the MLS season and team-leading 14th goal contribution in league play.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park this Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT when it hosts FC Cincinnati for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

