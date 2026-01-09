Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Photo from Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2026) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2026 preseason schedule, which includes six exhibition matches in advance of its season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Atlético Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park versus the New England Revolution.

The team will report to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. this Saturday, Jan. 10 to undergo medical examinations and depart for Palm Beach, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 11 to begin preseason training.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
GAME
DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
TIME
1
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 
Chicago Fire FC 
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
10 a.m.
2
Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 
Colorado Rapids 
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 a.m.
3
Saturday, Jan31, 2026 
Birmingham Legion FC (USL) 
Birmingham, Ala. 
1 p.m.
4
Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 
To Be Announced 
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
11 a.m.
5
Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 
Columbus Crew 
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
10 a.m.
6
Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 
Lexington SC (USL) 
Nashville, Tenn. (location TBD) 
TBD

*Schedule subject to change.

Source: Nashville Soccer Club

