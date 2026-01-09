Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2026) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2026 preseason schedule, which includes six exhibition matches in advance of its season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Atlético Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park versus the New England Revolution.
The team will report to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. this Saturday, Jan. 10 to undergo medical examinations and depart for Palm Beach, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 11 to begin preseason training.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
OPPONENT
|
LOCATION
|
TIME
|
1
|
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|
10 a.m.
|
2
|
Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
|
Colorado Rapids
|
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|
9:30 a.m.
|
3
|
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026
|
Birmingham Legion FC (USL)
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
1 p.m.
|
4
|
Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
|
To Be Announced
|
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|
11 a.m.
|
5
|
Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
|
Columbus Crew
|
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|
10 a.m.
|
6
|
Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026
|
Lexington SC (USL)
|
Nashville, Tenn. (location TBD)
|
TBD
*Schedule subject to change.
