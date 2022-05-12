From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after earning a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United FC on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. In the club’s first-ever match in the Open Cup at the MLS level, Nashville SC scored three unanswered goals in the form of Hany Mukhtar, CJ Sapong and Ethan Zubak to complete the win.

Better Late Than Never: Nashville SC forward CJ Sapong scored the equalizing goal in the 92nd minute of play to send the match to extra time. Sapong has now scored goals in back-to-back matches, both of which have come in stoppage time at the exact same minute, after scoring the insurance goal against Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Zu Keeper: Nashville SC forward Ethan Zubak secured the game-winning goal tonight in extra time, notching his first goal as a member of Nashville SC. Zubak entered the match as a second-half sub, scoring in just his second home appearance in his Nashville SC career.

Welcome Back Neighbors: Nashville SC’s match against Atlanta United on Wednesday marked the seventh all-time meeting between the two sides. The Boys in Gold now own a 3W-2L-2D all-time record against their Southern rivals, while remaining undefeated against them since Sept. 12, 2020, (3W-0L-2D), scoring two or more goals in each match with a goal-differential of plus 7.

Defending The Castle: With the victory on Wednesday, Nashville SC extended the club’s home unbeaten streak to 22 consecutive matches in all competitions. The Boys in Gold remain undefeated at home in 2022 with a 2W-0L-1D record in all competitions after coming off a 2021 season where they became the seventh team in MLS history to go undefeated at home for a full season.

Nashville SC will find out the details of their Round of 16 matchup tomorrow night in the Round of 16 Draw which will be televised on Fútbol Americas and can be seen on ESPN + at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Nashville SC will return to MLS action this Saturday when the Boys in Gold take on Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas. Fans can follow all the action on MyTV30 and the NashvilleSC.com/Stream starting with the pregame show at 7 p.m. CT. They can also listen to the call via the free iHeartRADIO app by searching Nashville SC for English and on all three El Jefe stations 96.7FM, 105.3FM, and 810AM for Spanish.