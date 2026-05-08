Nashville Shores Opens for its 28th Season

Nashville Shores, Middle Tennessee’s largest waterpark, opens to the public for weekend operations on Saturday, May 9, and daily operations on Thursday, May 21, kicking off its 28th season.

The waterpark, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake and just 10 miles from downtown, features more than one million gallons of water fun, including a lazy river, wave pool, ten thrilling slides, massive pools and various lake activities. In addition to its water attractions, the resort is a Good Sam 10/10/10-rated RV park, offering top-rated sites for RV enthusiasts and cabin rentals for families looking to extend the fun with an overnight stay.

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“The resort’s 28th season is officially here, and there’s no better way to celebrate summer than at Nashville Shores,” said Daniel Strobel, director of marketing for Nashville Shores. “Whether you’re seeking thrilling waterslides or a quiet weekend at the RV resort or lakeside cabins, Nashville Shores is the top Middle Tennessee family destination, located just outside the heart of Nashville.”

Beyond its collection of exciting water slides and family fun attractions, Nashville Shores is elevating the guest experience during the 2026 season with a diverse lineup of special events. Highlighting this year’s calendar is the debut of all-new drone light shows over Percy Priest Lake. Special events are included with both season passes and day admission and feature festivities such as:

Drone Shows – Light up your nights at Nashville Shores this June with drone shows in partnership with Star Struck Drone Shows. Shows are scheduled for June 12, 19, and 26, with each featuring a unique theme. The June 26 performance will serve as a special America 250 pre-Independence Day celebration. All shows will be at 9 p.m. and are included with regular ticket admission or a season pass.

Firework Displays — In celebration of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, Nashville Shores hosts firework displays over Percy Priest Lake. To mark America’s 250th Birthday, the park has scheduled two separate fireworks shows during the Fourth of July weekend.

Mermaid Mondays – Dive into a world of magic every Monday in July, where guests can meet and pose for photos with a real-life mermaid at Barefootin’ Bay.

Family Fun Nights – Offered in August and September, Family Fun nights will include a movie and a foam party.

If you’re interested in joining in on the fun, for a limited time, gold and platinum season passes are just $69.99 and $89.99 plus tax per pass, respectively. Each pass receives at least two free bonus bring-a-friend tickets for use on select days throughout the season. Season pass perks include unlimited summer visits, park discounts, special events and other incentives.

Opening weekend waterpark tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $39.99 plus tax per person, a savings of $20 off regular adult admission. Children two years old and younger receive free admission. Park hours for opening weekend are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to purchase season passes and tickets, visit: www.nashvilleshores.com/waterpark/daily-admission/.

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