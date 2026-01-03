Nashville School of Ballet Announces National Audition Tour

School of Nashville Ballet has announced dates and cities for the national audition tour for their 2026 Summer Intensives to include Nashville Ballet’s Company Immersion Intensive, Contemporary Intensive, and more. The 2026 audition tour will kick off on January 10, 2026, in Oceanside, CA, and run through January 31 in Dallas, TX. The auditions will conclude with Nashville Ballet’s NSIA Auditions on February 8 at Nashville Ballet. School of Nashville Ballet is looking for students ages 12 and up. Registration for each city will end on the Wednesday prior to each audition location or when the audition is full. Dancers who participate in any audition will automatically be considered for our Second Company, NB2 and the school’s Professional Training Division.

An exciting program offering of note is Nashville Ballet’s Company Immersion Intensive recommended for ages 17 – 22 with pre-professional or professional dance experience. This is a selective five-week program designed to turn students into well-rounded artists. With the guidance of our experienced artistic staff, including our CEO and Artistic Director, Nick Mullikin, students will expand their choreographic repertoire, refine their technique and develop their artistry through a variety of advanced training sessions.

In the final two weeks, the program will transform into an immersive company experience, allowing dancers to explore what life is like as a company member. Participants will take daily class and engage in rehearsals while collaborating with exclusive choreographers and Nashville-based musicians. This structured environment will provide insight into the dedication, teamwork and innovation required in a professional setting. The dancer’s efforts will culminate in a performance at Nashville Ballet’s Martin Center.

Under the guidance of renowned directors, Dmitri and Jennifer Kulev, School of Nashville Ballet has significantly enhanced its performance opportunities, offering more comprehensive stage experiences for both the Academy and Pre-Professional divisions to showcase their skills and development in professional settings. In addition, the school is growing their Young Men’s Scholarship Program and is dedicated to transforming the skills and performance of male-identifying dancers of all ages.

“At Nashville Ballet’s Summer Intensive, we challenge each dancer while nurturing their individual artistry,” said Jennifer Kulev, Director of School of Nashville Ballet. “We want students to feel supported as they grow, take risks and discover who they are as artists.”

“This program is designed to build strength and refine technique while also inspiring creativity,” said newly named Second Company Director Dmitri Kulev. “Our goal is for every dancer to leave with a deeper understanding of their craft and the confidence to pursue their dreams.”

Nashville Ballet’s strategic leadership on the tour will include Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO, School Director Jennifer Kulev and Dmitri Kulev, who will be taking over as Second Company Director in summer of 2026. In addition, on tour will be esteemed members of the school team Kate Kastelnik and Janna Kirova.

Audition applications require a registration fee of $45 for pre-registration, $50 for walk-ins and $55 for video auditions as well as a resume, headshot and photo in first arabesque. For more information on the tour dates, times and locations, please visit www.nashvilleballet.com/audition-tour or email [email protected].

