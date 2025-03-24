Nashville SC Wins Third Straight with 3-0 Victory over CF Montréal



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 22, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club defeated CF Montréal 3-0 at GEODIS Park Saturday night for its third straight win. At 3W-1L-1D (10 points), the Boys in Gold are off to their best start through five Major League Soccer matches in club history. Midfielders Alex Muyl and Jonathan Pérez and defender Josh Bauer scored for Nashville SC and goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves for his third clean sheet this season.

Heeere’s Josh and Jonny: Two Boys in Gold scored their first career MLS goals Saturday night when Bauer and Pérez found the back of the net.

Bobblehead’s up: Hany Mukhtar recorded his 150th MLS regular season appearance and 49th and 50th regular season assists Saturday night, tying the Nashville SC midfielder with Roy Lassiter for seventh all time in goal contributions (117) through 150 games played. His two-assist performance came on his bobblehead night and just one day after his 30th birthday.

Three for Joe: With his third shutout in five matches to start the 2025 season, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis has 70 career clean sheets, good for fifth most among active MLS keepers. Willis and the Boys in Gold have not conceded a goal past the 33rdminute in a match this season.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude a two-match homestand when it hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT for College Night powered by AAA.

Source: Nashville SC

