Nashville SC, WeGo Public Transit Expand Partnership

NASHVILLE – For the second year in a row, Nashville Soccer Club is expanding its partnership with WeGo Public Transit for the 2025 season to help improve the ridership experience to and from games.

On all regular season home game days, and for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches on June 20, 24, and 26, passengers can ride for free all day on routes 52 Nolensville Pike and 77 Thompson/Wedgewood. Additionally, route 84 Murfreesboro will be available for service to weekend home games from Murfreesboro and Antioch park-and-rides for $2 each way. Riders must use QuickTicket or exact cash for those trips. Service begins with the February 22 match against the New England Revolution.

Since 2022, all Nashville SC and GEODIS Park staff have had access to annual WeGo QuickTickets, granting unlimited access for employees to all WeGo transportation services, both for commuting to GEODIS Park on workdays and for personal use at any time.

For more information on Nashville SC, the city’s first professional sports team to partner with WeGo,visit NashvilleSC.com. For more information about bus service on game days, visit WeGoTransit.com.

