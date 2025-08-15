Nashville SC to Host the Philadelphia Union in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 14, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that tickets for its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal match against the Philadelphia Union at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. CT will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 22 at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members (STM’s) have first right to purchase their Season Membership seats for the Semifinal match beginning Thursday, Aug. 14.

With a spot in the Final on the line, this Semifinal appearance marks the furthest Nashville SC has advanced in any tournament since reaching the Leagues Cup Final in 2023. If they are to advance, the Boys in Gold will travel to the winner of the Austin FC at Minnesota United FC Semifinal being played Sept. 17 on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

While Nashville SC reached the Open Cup Semifinals by defeating D.C. United 5-2 at GEODIS Park in the Quarterfinal Round July 8, the Union advanced with a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls last night in a match that was originally postponed due to weather.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup is Nashville SC’s third participation in the tournament since joining Major League Soccer in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. and the world’s third-longest continuously run national cup tournament, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup remaining schedule:

Final (Wednesday, Oct. 1): Winner of Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union at the winner of Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Source: Nashville SC

