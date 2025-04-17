Nashville SC to Host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 17, 2025) – c match taking place at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT in the tournament’s Round of 32.

The Red Wolves reached the Round of 32 by defeating United Premier Soccer League side New Jersey Alliance FC 4-2 on penalties in round one, MLS NEXT Pro side Chattanooga FC 5-4 on penalties in round two, and USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights 4-3 on penalties in round three. If Nashville SC advances to the Round of 16, the Boys in Gold will visit the winner of the Orlando City SC and Tampa Bay Rowdies Round of 32 match.

As part of their 2025 benefits, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive access to all Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches played at GEODIS Park through the Quarterfinals (Round of 32, Round of 16, and Quarterfinals). For more information regarding 2025 season ticket benefits or to become a member, please visit NashvilleSC.com.

Individual tickets for the May 6 Round of 32 match are on sale now at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and as part of the club’s all new MAYnia bundle that includes five May matches at GEODIS Park and an exclusive Nashville SC hat for only $100.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will mark Nashville SC’s third participation in the tournament since joining Major League Soccer in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. and the world’s third-longest continuously run national cup tournament, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup remaining schedule:

Round of 32: May 6-7 (Nashville SC hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC May 6 at 7 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park)

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: Sept. 16-17

Final: Oct. 1

Source: Nashville SC

