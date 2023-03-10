Nashville SC to Host 2023 Leagues Cup Group Stage at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 9, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its Leagues Cup 2023 Group Stage schedule, presented by Coors Light. The inaugural edition of the official Concacaf competition will see the Boys in Gold host Colorado Rapids (MLS) and Toluca (Liga MX) on July 23 and 27, respectively, at GEODIS Park. Both matches will be televised on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App.

Tickets for Nashville SC Season Ticket Members who are interested in witnessing the first edition of the Leagues Cup will appear automatically into their accounts for an additional charge. Season Ticket Members will alternatively have the option to opt out of their Leagues Cup tickets during a special window starting on Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 22. Season Ticket Members will receive an email on Monday, March 13on how to claim their seats for Leagues Cup. Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 30.

For the first time, all LIGA MX and MLS clubs will pause their leagues’ action to compete in a World Cup-style tournament, Nashville SC has been placed in the Central Region in Group 4. The top two teams from the Central Region Group 4 based off points will advance to the Knockout Stage Round of 32 which will be played on Aug. 2-4.

The Leagues Cup 2023 groups were based on clubs’ 2022 performance along with their geographic regions. Nashville SC finished eighth in the Supporters’ Shield Standings, which resulted in the corresponding Central Region placement first, alongside the other top 15 MLS clubs. The champion, second and third place finishers of Leagues Cup 2023 will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.

A full breakdown of Nashville SC’s Leagues Cup matches and future dates are below:

DATE MATCHUP VENUE Sunday, July 23 Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids GEODIS Park Thursday, July 27 Nashville SC vs Toluca GEODIS Park

A full list of the Groups can be found here.

The knockout stage dates are as follows:

· Round of 32: August 2-4

· Round of 16: August 6-8

· Quarterfinals: August 11-12

· Semifinals: August 15

· Final/3rd Place: August 19

The Boys in Gold have faced Colorado twice in its MLS history owning a 2W-0L-0D record in MLS play, while outscoring the Rapids 7-2. Reigning MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar has accounted for five of those goals, including a hat trick performance at GEODIS Park on Aug. 31, 2022.

Nashville SC will face LIGA MX side Toluca for the first time in club history this summer. Last September, Nashville SC competed in its first-ever international competition against Club América of LIGA MX in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase Series earning a victory via penalty kicks (4-2) following a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

As previously announced, IMG Arena will be the data distribution partner for Leagues Cup. The complete details on the Leagues Cup format can be viewed here.

For more information regarding Leagues Cup, visit https://www.leaguescup.com/.