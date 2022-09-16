Friday, September 16, 2022
Nashville Soccer ClubPro SportsSports

Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman Called up to Play with United States Men’s National Team

By Source Staff
From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club announced in conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Federation the addition of reigning Major League Soccer Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman to the United States Men’s National Team roster for the upcoming international window.

The United States will travel to Europe for two friendlies that will serve as the final two matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar.

The Stars and Stripes will take on Japan on Friday, Sept. 23 at Düsseldorf Arena, in Düsseldorf, Germany with kickoff slated for 7:25 a.m. CT. Fans can catch the action on ESPN 2, ESPN +, UniMás, and TUDN. The States will wrap up the international window on Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs. Saudi Arabia at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain. That match will kick off at 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1, UniMás, TUDN.

