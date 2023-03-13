Nashville SC’s Nick Depuy Placed on Season Ending Injury List Following Achilles Surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 10, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has placed Nick DePuy on the Season-Ending Injury List following an Achilles surgery.

Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot). Once placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, the injured player will not be eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition during that MLS season (including any exhibition games or tournaments, including but not limited to: Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).