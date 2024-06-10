Nashville SC’s Mukhtar, Shaffelburg in Top 13 in Jersey Sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 10, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg are among the top 13 in MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2024 (eighth and 13th, respectively). The German and the Canadian are the only players representing their countries in the top 25.

Mukhtar, who has made the top 25 in each of the last four seasons, is Nashville SC’s first designated player and all-time leading scorer with 62 goals and 44 assists. The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner leads the Boys in Gold this season with 10 MLS goal contributions.

Shaffelburg, who is appearing on the list for the first time, is currently away from the club with the Canadian Men’s National Team for pre-Copa America 2024 training and friendlies. The Nova Scotia native has 10 caps and scored a goal in Canada’s 2-0 Copa qualifying victory over Trinidad and Tobago in March. He has eight goal contributions across all competitions this season for Nashville SC.

To purchase Mukhtar, Shaffelburg, or other Nashville SC player jerseys including additional Boys in Gold currently competing on the international stage (Aníbal Godoy for Panama, Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman for the United States), fans can visit the “>Nashville SC page on MLSstore.com.

A full breakdown of the 2024 25 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys are listed below:

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF Luis Suárez, Inter Miami CF Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández, Columbus Crew Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy Pedro de la Vega, Seattle Sounders FC Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders FC Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC Giorgos Giakoumakis, Atlanta United Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls João Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew Brian Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire FC Héctor Herrera, Houston Dynamo FC Carles Gil, New England Revolution Jordi Alba, Inter Miami CF José Martínez, Philadelphia Union John Tolkin, New York Red Bulls Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders FC Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Minnesota United FC Teemu Pukki, Minnesota United FC Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami CF Benjamin Cremaschi, Inter Miami CF

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email