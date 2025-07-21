Nashville SC Moves into Second Place with 1-0 Win over Toronto FC



Nashville, Tenn. (July 19, 2025) –Nashville Soccer Club set a new all-time high for regular season wins with 14 and extended its home unbeaten streak to 11 (9W-0L-2D) when it defeated Toronto FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park Saturday night. First-time Major-League Soccer All-Star and Golden Boot co-leader Sam Surridge (also, Lionel Messi) scored for the Boys in Gold in the 28th minute. Joe Willis recorded his ninth shutout of the season, which is the second most in MLS.

Chewie, we’re home: Nashville SC’s victory Saturday night was its 14th in MLS, setting a new club record for regular season wins in a single season. The Boys in Gold previously won 13 in 2022 and 2023.

He is one with the force: Surridge has 14 goals in his last 11 matches across all competitions, including goals in all but two matches since May 24th, and Nashville SC is 10W-0L-2D when the Englishman finds the back of the net this season. The forward also became the 10th player in MLS history to score at least 18 goals in his team’s first 24 games of a season, and the first along with Miami’s Lionel Messi (21 games) to do so since Carlos Vela and Josef Martinez in 2019.

These are not the goals you’re looking for: Willis, who recorded back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season and has the second most clean sheets in MLS with nine, is tied with Zach Thornton for the 10th most regular season shutouts in league history with 76.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude its six match July by visiting expansion side San Diego FC for the first-ever meeting between the clubs at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, July 25.

Source: Nashville SC

