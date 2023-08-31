Nashville SC Holds Inter Miami CF to a Scoreless Draw on the Road



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club held Inter Miami CF to a scoreless draw at DRV PNK Stadium in its second of three fixtures this week. The shutout draw came off the back of a stellar team-wide defensive performance that stopped Miami from scoring for the first time since their signings in the summer transfer window.

Defense is key: Nashville SC recorded its eighth shutout of the season, extending its run for fewest number of goals allowed in MLS this season with 26. Nashville SC has held Inter Miami CF to its first scoreless match in its current 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Prior to tonight’s shutout, Nashville SC held Inter Miami CF to its fewest goals at one in regulation in the Leagues Cup 2023 final.

Panicco in goal: Nashville SC’s Leagues Cup 2023 starting goalkeeper Elliot Panicco made his first MLS appearance and start for the Boys in Gold of the 2023 season. This match marks his third overall start for the club. Panicco recorded four critical saves for Nashville SC to maintain its shutout on the night.

Welcome to GEODIS Park, Charlotte FC: Nashville SC will now turn its attention to its third and final fixture of the week as it hosts Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Sept. 2. Nashville SC will face off with the North Carolina side for the second and final time this season.

Source: Nashville SC

