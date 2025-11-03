Nashville SC Forces Game 3 in Its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 1, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club forced a Game 3 in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series with a 2-1 win over Inter Miami in front of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park on Saturday night. MVP finalist Sam Surridge started the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the ninth minute before defender Josh Bauer doubled the lead in the 45th.

Golden Boot Bauer: Bauer, who has scored a career-high four goals this season across all competitions, became the first defender in Nashville SC history to score an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal with his tally in the 45th minute.

Leading the way: The Boys in Gold improved to 15W-2L-3D across all competitions in 2025 (MLS regular season and playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) when Surridge scores. The Englishman’s tally Saturday was his club-record 31st of the season.

Walls of gold: GEODIS Park continued to be a fortress for Nashville SC in 2025 with the club improving to 15W-3L-3D at home across all competitions this season. The Boys in Gold are 3W-1L-0D all-time in Music City during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while outscoring opponents 8-3.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will visit South Florida on Saturday, Nov. 8 at a time to be announced for a decisive Game 3 and the chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. More Sports News ​

