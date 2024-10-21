Nashville SC Finishes Season with 3-0 Win at Chicago Fire FC



CHICAGO (Oct. 19, 2024)– Nashville Soccer Club capped its 2024 Major League Soccer season Saturday with a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Alex Muyl scored in the 54th minute on an assist from Aníbal Godoy, Sam Surridge netted his team-leading 15th goal across all competitions in the 87th minute from midfielder Randall Leal, and Jacob Shaffelburg scored from Godoy and Surridge in the 91st minute. Elliot Panicco stopped six shots to secure the clean sheet, and the Boys in Gold remained unbeaten all-time away from home on MLS Decision Day at 3W-0L-0D.

Sam I am: With his team-leading 15th tally across all competitions, Surridge joined Hany Mukhtar as just the second player in club history to record a 15-goal season.

Batting a thousand: With his start Saturday night, Muyl became the only Boy in Gold to appear in all 34 of the team’s 2024 MLS matches.

That’s a wrap: Saturday’s win was the 40th and final fixture for the Boys in Gold in 2024 across all competitions. The club went 9W-16L-9D in MLS play, 2W-2L-0D in its inaugural Concacaf Champions Cup, and 0W-1L-1D in Leagues Cup.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email