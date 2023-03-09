Nashville SC Extends Own Record Road Unbeaten Streak to Six Dating Back to July 2022

Photo from Nashville SC

Harrison, NJ (March 4, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club fought to a scoreless draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet and secure a point. Alex Muyl found the back of the net after an excellent feed from reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, but the goal was disallowed as an offside.

Joe Says No: Joe Willis recorded his 51st career shutout, 33rd with Nashville, and second this season.

Road Warriors: Nashville SC’s six match unbeaten road record dates back to July 23, 2022. Nashville is 2W-0L-3D in that stretch with four clean sheets. The road unbeaten streak is currently the longest in club history.

Next Match: Nashville SC returns home to GEODIS Park next weekend on Saturday, March 11 to take on CF Montréal. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Notes:

  • Nashville SC:
    • has earned shutouts in back-to-back matches to start the season
    • has not lost a road match since July 9, 2022
    • owns an all-time record of 23W-13L-26D against the Eastern Conference
    • is 16W-17L-18D all-time on the road
    • competed in its fourth all-time match at Red Bull Arena (two against New York Red Bulls, one against NYCFC and one against CF Montréal)
    • completed 301 passes tonight
  • Sean Davis returned to Red Bull Arena for the first time since signing a free agent contract with Nashville SC in Jan. 2022
  • Dan Lovitz led the team in touches (77) and total passes (38)
  • Jack Maher led the team with six clearances
  • Dax McCarty made his 440 MLS regular season appearance and 396 start
  • Alex Muyl made his first start of the season as he faced his former side where he spent five seasons
  • Taylor Washington made his season debut as a second half substitute
  • Walker Zimmerman served as captain for the second consecutive match

Box Score:

Nashville SC (1W-0L-1D, 4 pts.) vs. New York Red Bulls (0W-1L-1D, 1 pts.)

March 4, 2023 – Red Bull Arena

Final Score
RBNY: 0
NSH: 0

