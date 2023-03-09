Nashville SC Extends Own Record Road Unbeaten Streak to Six Dating Back to July 2022

Harrison, NJ (March 4, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club fought to a scoreless draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet and secure a point. Alex Muyl found the back of the net after an excellent feed from reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, but the goal was disallowed as an offside.

Joe Says No: Joe Willis recorded his 51st career shutout, 33rd with Nashville, and second this season.

Road Warriors: Nashville SC’s six match unbeaten road record dates back to July 23, 2022. Nashville is 2W-0L-3D in that stretch with four clean sheets. The road unbeaten streak is currently the longest in club history.

Next Match: Nashville SC returns home to GEODIS Park next weekend on Saturday, March 11 to take on CF Montréal. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Notes:

Nashville SC: has earned shutouts in back-to-back matches to start the season has not lost a road match since July 9, 2022 owns an all-time record of 23W-13L-26D against the Eastern Conference is 16W-17L-18D all-time on the road competed in its fourth all-time match at Red Bull Arena (two against New York Red Bulls, one against NYCFC and one against CF Montréal) completed 301 passes tonight



Sean Davis returned to Red Bull Arena for the first time since signing a free agent contract with Nashville SC in Jan. 2022

Dan Lovitz led the team in touches (77) and total passes (38)

Jack Maher led the team with six clearances

Dax McCarty made his 440 MLS regular season appearance and 396 start

Alex Muyl made his first start of the season as he faced his former side where he spent five seasons

Taylor Washington made his season debut as a second half substitute

Walker Zimmerman served as captain for the second consecutive match

Box Score:

Nashville SC (1W-0L-1D, 4 pts.) vs. New York Red Bulls (0W-1L-1D, 1 pts.)

March 4, 2023 – Red Bull Arena