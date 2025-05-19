Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw Against D.C. United

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 17, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions (4W-0L-2D) after earning a scoreless draw against D.C. United Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Goalkeeper Joe Willis collected his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The Castle stands strong: Nashville SC is undefeated in its last six matches at GEODIS Park across all competitions (5W-0L-1D), beginning with its 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on April 12. The Boys in Gold have outscored opponents 14-5 during their home unbeaten streak.

Yeah, I just graduated: Defender Chris Applewhite became the first-ever Homegrown player and youngest player in club history to start an MLS match for the Boys in Gold at 17 years and 267 days old. The Nashville SC Academy product graduated high school at Currey Ingram Academy Friday night before making his inaugural MLS start Saturday night.

Joe says no x 500: Willis recorded his 500th regular season save with Nashville SC (852 career saves) and 53rd regular season clean sheet for the Boys in Gold (71 career regular season shutouts).

Next up: Nashville SC returns to action Wednesday when it visits Orlando City SC at 6:30 p.m. CT in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email