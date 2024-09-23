Nashville SC Earns 2-2 Draw Against Second Place FC Cincinnati



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 21, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati at GEODIS Park on Fan Appreciation night Saturday to remain within one point of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Forward Sam Surridge netted a brace with goals in the fifth and 25th minutes, including connecting with midfielder Hany Mukhtar for the pair’s third shared goal contribution in the team’s last three matches. Midfielder Jonathan Pérez, who made his first start for Nashville SC, and defender Taylor Washington also registered assists.

One for the (record) books: Surridge became just the third Nashville SC player to score double digit goals in a single MLS regular season after recording his second brace and third multi-goal match of 2024, joining Mukhtar (three times) and C.J. Sapong.

He did it again: Mukhtar extended his point streak to three matches (one goal, two assists) when he assisted on Surridge’s second tally. The duo has connected six times in league play for a goal, all with Surridge as the scorer. Mukhtar leads the team with nine assists and 15 goal contributions in MLS this season.

Trifecta: The Boys in Gold started three under-23 players for the first time in club history with midfielders Pérez and Patrick Yazbek and defender Julian Gaines all making the starting eleven. It was Gaines’ and Pérez’s first career starts for Nashville SC.

Next up: Nashville SC will travel to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution for the second and final time this regular season (and third time across all competitions) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

