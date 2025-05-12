Nashville SC Defeats Charlotte FC 2-1 in Comeback Fashion



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 10, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club capped an unbeaten week (2W-0L-1D) when it defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 Saturday night at GEODIS Park. After falling behind 1-0, Hany Mukhtar recorded his fifth goal of the season to level the match in the 49th minute and Jacob Shaffelburg put the Boys in Gold ahead with his first goal of the season in the 54th minute.

Start hot, stay hot: Nashville SC is off to its best start in club history, reaching six wins and 20 points in the first 12 regular season games of a season for the first time.

Shaffelburnin’ up: Shaffelburg’s second half tally marks his first point of the season and his second career game-winning goal with his last coming in Nashville SC’s March 11, 2023 2-0 victory over CF Montréal.

M&M’s: With his 49th minute assist, Alex Muyl moved into a three-way tie for fifth most regular season assists in Nashville SC history with 12. The midfielder has now registered 30 career regular season MLS assists, with at least one per season for Nashville.

Next up: Nashville SC will play again Wednesday, May 14 when it hosts the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT for Hospitality and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by C Spire.

Source: Nashville SC

