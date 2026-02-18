Nashville SC Defeats Atlético Ottawa 2-0 in Concacaf Champions Cup

HAMILTON, Ontario (Feb. 17, 2026) – Nashville Soccer Club kicked off its 2026 season Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Woobens Pacius (assisted by Matthew Corcoran) and Sam Surridge (assisted by Cristian Espinoza) found the back of the net for the Boys in Gold.

Run it Back: Nashville and Ottawa will play the second leg of their Round One series, which will be decided on aggregate, next Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The winner will play Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.

Whoop, whoop, Woobs!: In his Nashville SC debut, forward Woobens Pacius recorded his first goal as a Boy in Gold in his former home stadium. In 2024, Nashville SC signed Pacius from Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, which plays its home matches at Hamilton Stadium.

Schwake’s sixth: Brian Schwake became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to record wins in his first six starts for the club with his shutout performance. Schwake has two clean sheets in six starts for the Boys in Gold.

Next up: Nashville SC will begin its 2026 MLS season when it hosts the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park this Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT for MLS is Back Weekend presented by Transcard. Source: Nashville SC More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email