Nashville SC Battles Back for 2-2 Draw with Aston Villa FC



Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 2, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club earned a 2-2 draw in an international friendly with English Premier League (EPL) side Aston Villa Football Club in its first-ever match against an EPL club Saturday afternoon at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold battled back from a 2-0 deficit with second-half goals from United States Men’s Youth National Team (USMYNT) midfielder Matthew Corcoran and Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player candidate and Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge.

Aston Villa opened the scoring with a header from English National Team striker Ollie Watkins via a cross from French National Team defender Lucas Digne in the 18th minute. Netherlands National Team winger Donyell Malen put the Villans up 2-0 in the 64thminute with club U21 midfielder Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba providing the assist.

Matthew Corcoran cut the lead in half in the 75th minute when he scored off of a through ball from Surridge. The former Premier League striker leveled the score 10 minutes later in the 85th minute to earn the draw for the Boys in Gold.

Next up: Nashville SC will resume its chase for the MLS Supporters’ Shield when it visits St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Aug. 9 in its second of three straight regular season road matches and the second-ever meeting between the clubs.

Source: Nashville SC

