Nashville SC Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 10, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the list of protected players who will be exempt from selection by San Diego FC during the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft taking place at 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

In addition, homegrown players who are 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place and on a club’s roster at the end of the 2024 MLS Season are automatically protected, making Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Pérez, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Adem Sipić unavailable for selection by San Diego FC during Wednesday night’s five-round Expansion Draft.

If a player from Nashville SC’s unprotected list is selected by San Diego FC, the club will be eliminated from the 2024 Expansion Draft and will not lose any additional players. Clubs that lose a player to San Diego in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).