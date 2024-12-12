Nashville SC Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

Photo from Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 10, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the list of protected players who will be exempt from selection by San Diego FC during the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft taking place at 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The players protected by Nashville SC are:

PLAYER
POSITION
Josh Bauer
Defender
Tyler Boyd
Forward
Julian Gaines
Defender
Dan Lovitz
Defender
Lukas MacNaughton
Defender
Shaq Moore
Defender
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder
Alex Muyl
Midfielder
Sam Surridge
Forward
Joe Willis
Goalkeeper
Patrick Yazbek
Midfielder
Walker Zimmerman
Defender

In addition, homegrown players who are 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place and on a club’s roster at the end of the 2024 MLS Season are automatically protected, making Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Pérez, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Adem Sipić unavailable for selection by San Diego FC during Wednesday night’s five-round Expansion Draft.

If a player from Nashville SC’s unprotected list is selected by San Diego FC, the club will be eliminated from the 2024 Expansion Draft and will not lose any additional players. Clubs that lose a player to San Diego in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Information regarding the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft, including a full list of rules and procedures, can be found here.

Source: Nashville SC
