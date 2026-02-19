Nashville SC Announces New Official Mobile App

Nashville SC’s Official Mobile App is fans’ one-stop shop for match updates, ticket management, and NSCPay for seamless in-stadium purchasing.
DOWNLOAD THE NASHVILLE SC APP
Take Nashville SC with you wherever you go. The Nashville SC App is available now.
What to expect in the new app
- New layout for easier navigation
- More robust individual player stats
- NSC’s match schedule by the month
- Ticket Management right from the homepage
- Improved Player Profiles that allow fans to see stats by regular season as well as other competitions (like playoffs)
- + more to come!
After you download or update your app, make sure to turn on notifications to receive real-time updates during matches and stay connected with NSC offers and information.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!