Nashville SC Announces New Official Mobile App

Michael Carpenter
Nashville SC’s Official Mobile App is fans’ one-stop shop for match updates, ticket management, and NSCPay for seamless in-stadium purchasing.

DOWNLOAD THE NASHVILLE SC APP

Take Nashville SC with you wherever you go. The Nashville SC App is available now.

What to expect in the new app

  • New layout for easier navigation
  • More robust individual player stats
  • NSC’s match schedule by the month
  • Ticket Management right from the homepage
  • Improved Player Profiles that allow fans to see stats by regular season as well as other competitions (like playoffs)
  • + more to come!

After you download or update your app, make sure to turn on notifications to receive real-time updates during matches and stay connected with NSC offers and information.

Source: Nashville SC

