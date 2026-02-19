Nashville SC Announces New Official Mobile App

Nashville SC’s Official Mobile App is fans’ one-stop shop for match updates, ticket management, and NSCPay for seamless in-stadium purchasing.

DOWNLOAD THE NASHVILLE SC APP

Take Nashville SC with you wherever you go. The Nashville SC App is available now.

What to expect in the new app

New layout for easier navigation

More robust individual player stats

NSC’s match schedule by the month

Ticket Management right from the homepage

Improved Player Profiles that allow fans to see stats by regular season as well as other competitions (like playoffs)

+ more to come!

After you download or update your app, make sure to turn on notifications to receive real-time updates during matches and stay connected with NSC offers and information. Source: Nashville SC More Sports News

