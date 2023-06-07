Nashville SC Announces International Callups Ahead of 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 6, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today in conjunction with the Federations of U.S. Soccer and Panama the additions of defender Walker Zimmerman (United States) and midfielder Aníbal Godoy (Panama) to their respective National Team rosters ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals. Zimmerman and the United States Men’s National Team will take on Mexico, while Godoy and the Panama Men’s National Team will take on Canada on June 15th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kickoff for the Panama Semifinal match is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, while the USA Semifinal match will immediately follow at 9 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast live on Paramount+, with the winner from each match advancing to the Concacaf Nations League Final at 7:30 p.m. CT on June 18th.

Zimmerman has become a cornerstone for the United States Men’s National Team backline, earning 40 caps with 34 starts, while serving as Captain nine times. The centerback made his National Team debut on Feb. 2017, and has made 29 appearances since 2020.

In 2023, Zimmerman has earned three caps, serving as Captain twice. In 2022, he made 14 appearances, earning a 6W-3L-5D record, nine clean sheets and a Round of 16 appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup™. He also made 10 appearances in 2021, leading the United States to an 8W-1L-1D record, with six clean sheets and a 20-6 positive goal differential.

At the club level, Zimmerman was elevated to Designated Player on April 29, 2022, a status he cemented by becoming just the fifth player in league history to be selected to the MLS Best XI for the fourth consecutive year in Nov. 2022.

This season, Zimmerman anchored Nashville SC’s backline to five shutouts in the club’s first 10 matches of the season before being sidelined by injury on April 29. The centerback returned to the pitch as a sub in a 3-1 win over Columbus Crew on May 28 before appearing in the Starting XI in a 2-1 victory at FC Dallas this past weekend.

Godoy is a mainstay on the Panamanian squad, earning 124 caps with 96 starts, while serving as captain 16 times. In 2022, Godoy made 12 appearances for Panama, earning a 4W-3L-5D record and serving as captain seven times. He appeared in five Concacaf World Cup Qualification matches, recording the lone goal in a 5-1 loss to the USMNT.

Godoy has appeared in three matches in the Concacaf Nations League, recoding an assist against Martinique in a 5-0 win on June 10, 2022 and then captaining Panama in its next meeting with Martinique on June 13, 2022. Godoy last appeared with Panama across a series of friendlies in November 2022 against Saudi Arabi, Venezuela and Cameroon.

This season, Godoy leads the team in passing accuracy at 90.5% and has anchored the Nashville SC midfield during its eight-match unbeaten streak, recording 75 minutes or more of action in seven of the eight matches. Nashville SC has been dominant with Godoy’s presence, as the club owns a 18W-7L-7D record in his appearances since 2022.

Up next at the club level, Nashville SC will visit Toronto FC on Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and 104.5 The Zone.

Source: Nashville SC

