Nashville SC Academy Product Alejandro Carrillo Selected to the Inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game

By Nashville SC Communications

Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced on July 27 that Alejandro Carrillo has been selected as part of the roster to compete in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate. The game will provide a world-class experience for the best young players in North America to showcase their talent on a national stage.

“Alejandro had a great year in our academy and was rewarded with a preseason invite with our first team in January,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. “His play in our defense has been a key in that group’s success, and we are proud to see his performances recognized.”

Carrillo is a 17-year-old defender from Nashville, Tenn. who played for Nashville United Soccer Academy prior to joining the Nashville SC Academy. The U-17s centerback has demonstrated a tremendous amount of leadership for the club on and off the pitch and become one of the most respected players within the group.

As a physical defender, Carrillo has displayed a solid understanding on identifying threats while displaying an ability to play out of the back and to start an attack.

“Alejandro joined the Academy in our first year after being identified at a local youth club here in Nashville. He was identify by our scouting department for showing his ability as a player but he also displayed the competitive character necessary to succeed in an MLS Academy environment,” said Nashville SC Academy Director Kevin Flanagan. “He is a player that sets high standards for himself and that level of commitment has helped earn him this opportunity and recognition. I’m sure he will enjoy the experience and represent the club well in Minnesota.”

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game will feature two teams that will compete in an East vs. West format at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn. on the day of the MLS All-Star Game, Wednesday, August 10. The match will be streamed live and further tune-in details will be available at a later date. Admission to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at the National Sports Center is free of cost.

The 45 players were chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of key MLS Player Development department personnel, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. Players must have been U-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

A full breakdown of the roster can be HERE.