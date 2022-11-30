Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Aury T. Newsom

DOB: 10/22/1999

Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism.

Last seen unknown.

2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

DOB: 12/31/1995

Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.

Last seen North Nashville.

3. Enrico Groves Jr.

DOB: 02/21/1992

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault, and Possession w/int-Cocaine.

Last seen in North Nashville.

4. Savion D. McColley-McGill

DOB: 03/04/2002

Wanted for Agg. Aslt -Deadly Weapon (x2), Agg. Aslt – Strangulation, Agg. Burglary, Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment (x2), DV Aslt-Bodily Injury (x5), False Imp. (x2), (M) Vand., Reckless Endanger, Interference w/Emergency Call.

Last seen in East Nashville.

5. Montavious J. Bass

DOB: 06/23/2000

Wanted for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault x2, Burglary, Probation Violation- Felony, and 2 Weapon Charges.

Last seen in West Nashville.

6. Hollace Richards

DOB: 6/28/1993

Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon- Int/ Kn x3 and Assault, Agg Serious Bodily Injury- Int/ Kn

Last Seen in South.

7. Ronkeeta Moore

DOB: 10/29/2000

Wanted for Attempted Homicide x3

Last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest, and 6 additional warrants.

Last seen unknown.

9. Stanley Lewis Bursey

DOB: 7/21/1982

Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault x2, Theft of Property, Domestic assault

Last seen unknown.

10. Cameron Glenn

DOB: 1/24/1992

Child Endangerment, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Assault, Agg Serious Bodily Injury, Assault, Agg- Strangulation, Interference w/ Emergency call

Last seen in East Nashville.

If arrested please notify Officer Steven Popp (Steven.Popp@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.