Nashville's Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Michael Carpenter
Nashville's Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Aury T. Newsom
DOB: 10/22/1999
Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism.
Last seen unknown.

2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.
DOB: 12/31/1995
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.
Last seen North Nashville.

3. Enrico Groves Jr.
DOB: 02/21/1992
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault, and Possession w/int-Cocaine.
Last seen in North Nashville.

4. Savion D. McColley-McGill
DOB: 03/04/2002
Wanted for Agg. Aslt -Deadly Weapon (x2), Agg. Aslt – Strangulation, Agg. Burglary, Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment (x2), DV Aslt-Bodily Injury (x5), False Imp. (x2), (M) Vand., Reckless Endanger, Interference w/Emergency Call.
Last seen in East Nashville.

5. Montavious J. Bass
DOB: 06/23/2000
Wanted for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault x2, Burglary, Probation Violation- Felony, and 2 Weapon Charges.
Last seen in West Nashville.

6. Hollace Richards
DOB: 6/28/1993
Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon- Int/ Kn x3 and Assault, Agg Serious Bodily Injury- Int/ Kn
Last Seen in South.

7. Ronkeeta Moore
DOB: 10/29/2000
Wanted for Attempted Homicide x3
Last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest, and 6 additional warrants.
Last seen unknown.

9. Stanley Lewis Bursey
DOB: 7/21/1982
Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault x2, Theft of Property, Domestic assault
Last seen unknown.

10. Cameron Glenn
DOB: 1/24/1992
Child Endangerment, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Assault, Agg Serious Bodily Injury, Assault, Agg- Strangulation, Interference w/ Emergency call
Last seen in East Nashville.

If arrested please notify Officer Steven Popp (Steven.Popp@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.

