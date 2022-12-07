Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1. Michael Harris
DOB: 12/29/1966
Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction
Last Seen in Hermitage
2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.
DOB: 12/31/1995
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.
Last seen North Nashville.
3. Enrico Groves Jr.
DOB: 02/21/1992
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault, and Possession w/int-Cocaine.
Last seen in North Nashville.
4. Savion D. McColley-McGill
DOB: 03/04/2002
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault x2, Domestic Assault, and Vandalism
Last seen in East Nashville.
5. India D. Bell
DOB: 8/9/2001
Wanted for Attempted Homicide
Last seen in Midtown.
6. Aury T. Newsom
DOB: 10/22/1999
Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault and Vandalism.
Last seen unknown.
7. Terrance Johnson
DOB: 7/11/2001
Wanted for F.T.A. x10, Robbery- Agg. Weapon or Object
Last seen in East Nashville.
8. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest, and 6 additional warrants
Last seen unknown.
9. Stanley Lewis Bursey
DOB: 7/21/1982
Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault x2, Theft of Property, Domestic assault
Last seen unknown.
10. Cameron Glenn
DOB: 1/24/1992
Child Endangerment, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Assault, Agg Serious Bodily Injury, Assault, Agg- Strangulation, Interference w/ Emergency call
Last seen in East Nashville.
If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.