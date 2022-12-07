Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Michael Harris

DOB: 12/29/1966

Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction

Last Seen in Hermitage

Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

DOB: 12/31/1995

Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.

Last seen North Nashville.

3. Enrico Groves Jr.

DOB: 02/21/1992

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault, and Possession w/int-Cocaine.

Last seen in North Nashville.

4. Savion D. McColley-McGill

DOB: 03/04/2002

Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault x2, Domestic Assault, and Vandalism

Last seen in East Nashville.

5. India D. Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001

Wanted for Attempted Homicide

Last seen in Midtown.

6. Aury T. Newsom

DOB: 10/22/1999

Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault and Vandalism.

Last seen unknown.

7. Terrance Johnson

DOB: 7/11/2001

Wanted for F.T.A. x10, Robbery- Agg. Weapon or Object

Last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest, and 6 additional warrants

Last seen unknown.

9. Stanley Lewis Bursey

DOB: 7/21/1982

Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault x2, Theft of Property, Domestic assault

Last seen unknown.

10. Cameron Glenn

DOB: 1/24/1992

Child Endangerment, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Assault, Agg Serious Bodily Injury, Assault, Agg- Strangulation, Interference w/ Emergency call

Last seen in East Nashville.

If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.