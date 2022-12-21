Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

DOB: 5/19/1994

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Last seen in East Nashville.

2. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants

Last seen in East Nashville.

3. Peyton Harris

DOB: 1/18/1995

Wanted for Rape without Consent x3, Agg. Statutory Rape x3, Sexual Battery without Consent

Last seen in South Nashville.

4. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

DOB: 12/31/1995

Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.

Last seen North Nashville.

5. Joe De Leon

DOB: 6/9/2001

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal

Last Seen in Antioch

6. Aaron Newsome

DOB: 7/1/1981

Wanted for Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Parole Violation, Weapon- Felon in Possession of handgun, Public Indecency, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon

Last seen in East Nashville.

7. Travell Price

DOB: 4/24/1978

Wanted for Agg. Assault- Strangulation, Agg. Assault- Deadly Weapon, Weapon- Felon in Possession x2

Last seen in North Nashville.

8. David Gallardo Sanchez

DOB: 11/18/1997

Wanted for Aggravated Assault- Deadly Weapon x2

Last seen in Midtown

9. Princeton Gant

DOB: 8/7/1991

Wanted for Aggravated assault- Deadly weapon, Felon- Poss. of firearm, Domestic Assault- Bodily injury, Probation Violation- Felony

Last seen in North Nashville.

10. Jeremy S. Christie

DOB: 6/26/1978

Wanted for Burglary x4, Theft of Property over $10,000 but less than $60,0000 and Vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500

Last seen in East Nashville.

If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.