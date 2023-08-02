    Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 1, 2023

    Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 1, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

    1Chadwick Wells

    DOB: 11/7/1998
    Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
    Last seen in North Nashville

    2Keondre Wells

    DOB: 10/17/2001
    Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
    Last seen in North Nashville

    3Tyrone D. Walker

    DOB: 4/19/1994
    Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
    Last seen unknown

    4Perry D. Reed

    DOB: 2/10/2000
    Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
    Last seen unknown

    5Christopher L. Hulka

    DOB: 5/6/1976
    Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
    Last seen unknown

    6Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

    DOB: 5/19/1994
    Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery-Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
    Last seen unknown

    7Aliecia D. McKnight

    DOB: 12/14/2004
    Wanted for Burglary-Motor Vehicle x14, Theft of Firearm x4, Failure to Appear x9
    Last seen unknown

    8Thomas H. Beach

    Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x3, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation, Domestic Assault-Fear of Bodily Injury x4, Harassment Threats, Vandalism-$1000 or less
    Last seen unknown

    9Kenneth M. Harris

    DOB: 5/6/1989
    Wanted for Sexual Battery-Without Consent x2 and Domestic Assault
    Last seen in East Nashville

    10Matthew B. Severance

    DOB: 7/9/1982
    Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2
    Last seen unknown

