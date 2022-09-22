Nashville’s Shuttered Cannery Row to Reopen as Cannery Hall in 2023

We have good news for those disappointed that Cannery Row in Nashville closed. In October 2021, we reported about the closure of The Mercy Lounge complex, which includes Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom.

In its place will be a new venue called Cannery Hall, expected to open in 2023. Cannery Hall will have three stages, and an event space.

The venue will highlight Alternative Rock, Pop, and Country artists alongside traditionally underrepresented genres in Nashville like EDM, Hip Hop, R&B, Jam, House, Disco, Grunge, Soul, Trap, Classical Guitar and many more.

Cannery Hall’s history dates to 1883 but the building has operated as a music venue since 1981. This latest chapter of live music on Cannery Row is led by Nashville native Zach Liff and his company DZL Management which bought an interest in the property in 2019, later acquiring the whole property in 2020.

Zach explains, “Music of all genres is woven through the fabric and spirit of our city in a way that makes Nashville special. Many of today’s biggest stars, songwriters and working musicians, would not have gotten their big break if it wasn’t for independent music venues like Cannery Hall. Our intent is to carry forward the musical legacy of the Cannery and Music City with shows and experiences that build on those legacies and by helping to launch the next generation of musicians whose creativity thrives in independent music venues like the Cannery.”

Zach’s plans for Cannery Hall are supported by a team with deep ties to Nashville. Development and renovations are being led by fellow Nashville native, DZL Executive Vice President Ray Waters. Cannery Hall’s General Manager, Brent Hyams is known for his work at some of Nashville’s most beloved venues, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and War Memorial Auditorium. Zach adds about his team, “Aside from our interest and expertise in preserving historic properties, DZL is made up of local Nashvillians who love music and love Nashville.”

Prior to opening, Cannery Hall will complete significant renovations to create the best show experience possible for music lovers and artists. For fans, Cannery Hall will have new state-of- the-art lighting and sound systems, improved sightlines, better overall venue flow, new bathrooms, ample parking, enhanced back-of-house facilities, and new food and beverage options. Cannery Hall hopes to be the most artist-friendly venue in Nashville with easy tour bus parking and a new luxurious backstage with world-class green room facilities. The major investments to modernize and upgrade Cannery Hall are all done thoughtfully while preserving the unique character of a 140-year-old building and highlighting Nashville’s musical history.

When Cannery Hall opens next year, it will be the largest independent music venue in Nashville. A proud member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Cannery Hall’s multiple stages will be able to host musicians and audiences of varying size. Row 1 Stage will hold audiences of up to 325. The Mil can play host to audiences of 625. The Mainstage will comfortably allow for audiences of up to 1,200. The top floor of Cannery Hall is home to Amaranth, a unique special events space for up to 380 people, which is now accepting booking inquiries for summer 2023 and beyond. Cannery Hall is in the historic Cannery Row District, which has been a bedrock of Nashville’s music scene for over 40 years.

Cannery Hall’s building was originally built as a flour mill for Liberty Self-Rising Flour in 1883. In the 1930s, the building was home to the Fletcher Coffee Company who milled coffee there. In the 1950s, Dale Foods Company began processing their jams, jellies, mustards, and peanut butter there until the mid-1970s. In 1981, The Cannery began its life as a music venue when the Dale family converted the building into an 18,000 square foot country style restaurant with a stage. In the early 80s, the Dale family let promoters book live bands in the space at night. By day, the club served as a stage for artists like Reba McEntire, George Strait, Patty Loveless and Tammy Wynette. At night, it was the place to catch some of the hottest rock and alternative touring acts. In 1984, The Nashville Network’s “New Country” concert series filmed at The Cannery regularly. In the 1990s, The Cannery started a new chapter when Eddie Warner bought the building which eventually passed to his sons. They worked with local entrepreneurs which led to the opening of Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and The High Watt. In its more than 40 years as a music venue, the historic stages have helped support careers of some of the biggest names in music across many genres. Cannery Hall continues that tradition with an independent spirit and a one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted music destination that adds to Music City’s heritage.

Cannery Hall is expected to open in 2023 at 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203. To get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for our newsletter, or inquire about special events, visit canneryhall.com.