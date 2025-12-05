Nashville’s Red Phone Booth to Host Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Bash with Craft Cocktails and Champagne Toast

Red Phone Booth, the nation’s premier Prohibition-era lounge, is set to welcome 2026 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration steeped in glamour, sophistication and the timeless allure of the 1920s. On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Red Phone Booth in Nashville, TN will host exclusive NYE affairs beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing into the early hours of 2026.

Known for their elegant and immersive experiences, Red Phone Booth invites guests to step beyond its iconic London-style phone booth entry into an evening of handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, cigar culture, chef-inspired menus, and celebratory midnight moments. The event will feature a signature Welcome Cocktail, decadent Dessert Bar, specialty New Year’s Eve menu, party favors, and a midnight Champagne Toast, wrapped in the luxurious ambiance that defines the Red Phone Booth experience.

With world-class craft cocktails made from over 400 premium spirits, fresh-squeezed juices, hand-chipped double reverse-osmosis ice and cigars curated by in-house experts, Red Phone Booth continues to preserve the art of the craft cocktail while offering one of the most distinguished nightlife atmospheres in the country.

Guests will enjoy DJ performances from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., exclusive offerings available only for that evening, and a countdown celebration filled with elegance, 1920s style, and the signature mystique of Red Phone Booth.

Tickets are $50 per person and include admission, a welcome cocktail, a dessert bar, party favors, and a midnight Champagne toast. Find tickets here.

