Nashville’s Hotel Fraye Names New Executive Chef

Hotel Fraye, the premier boutique Nashville hotel known for its impeccable service and culinary excellence, has announced the appointment of Brian Lombard as its new Executive Chef.

With an extensive culinary background, Lombard is set to take Hotel Fraye’s restaurants and catering to new heights as he oversees all aspects of the hotel’s culinary operations, including menu development, kitchen management and catering guests throughout the 6,000 square feet of meeting space.

Chef Lombard will ensure seamless dining experiences for guests at Gathre, a modern contemporary American restaurant that sources ingredients locally and regionally, and Eddie Ate Dynamite, a rooftop bar and lounge, featuring craft cocktails and shareable plates at the pinnacle of Nashville’s skyline.

Chef Lombard is poised to revolutionize Hotel Fraye’s catering offerings. He has carefully curated a range of menus that showcase a blend of locally sourced ingredients, exquisite flavors, and artistic presentations. Whether it’s an intimate gathering, a lavish banquet, or a high-profile corporate event, Chef Lombard is dedicated to crafting bespoke menus for every palate.

“I was born in Nashville and then moved to LA, so this is a homecoming of sorts returning to this great city,” said Lombard. “I’m excited to help put Hotel Fraye on the map in a blooming Nashville culinary scene. We’re going to work hard, use the best ingredients and cook great food.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Chef Lombard join our team,” said Kenneth Mendelsohn, Director of Food & Beverage. “His culinary expertise and commitment to culinary excellence align perfectly with our vision of providing unparalleled dining experiences for our guests. With his innovative ideas and attention to detail, we are confident that he will take our dining to new heights.”

Hotel Fraye is located at 1810 Broadway, Nashville, TN, 37203.