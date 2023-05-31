Nashville’s First Raising Cane’s Location Opens

Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31.

The chicken finger restaurant is located at 36 White Bridge Pike, near Trader Joe’s and Target. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM and on Friday and Saturday, the restaurant will stay open until 1:00 AM.

During the grand opening celebration, WSMV reports the restaurant awarded 20 customers aged 13 years and older with free Cane’s for a year.

Raising Cane’s is also planning locations on Lower Broadway and in Franklin, according to Nashville Business Journal.