Nashville’s Best Piña Colada Crown Up for Grabs at White Limozeen’s 2nd Annual Throwdown

For the second year in a row, the team at White Limozeen, atop Graduate Nashville, is thrilled to host their annual Piña Colad-off on Monday, June 24. Happening rain or shine, guests pick their favorite piña colada created by a variety of Nashville’s favorite bars for the chance at the winning title of Best Piña Colada.

In addition to White Limozeen, other participants include local favorites The Fox, Barrel Proof, Coral Club, Pearl Diver, L.A. Jackson, Martha My Dear, Mother’s Ruin, Chopper Tiki, and Old Glory.

The contest starts at 4 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person (which can be purchased on Resy here) with proceeds being donated to The Giving Kitchen.

Graduate Nashville is located at 101 20th Ave N, Nashville. White Limozeen, Graduate Nashville’s rooftop bar, offers playful cocktails and panoramic views of downtown Nashville. Their creative drinks and homestyle-meets-traditional French food pair perfectly with watching the sunset and a larger-than-life sculpture of Dolly Parton.

