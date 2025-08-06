Nashville’s Artville Festival Goes Citywide in 2025 with Downtown Hub at Walk of Fame Park

Artville, Nashville’s only public visual arts festival, is entering its third year with plans to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever. Taking place from September 26 – 28, the festival is expanding from its original location in the Wedgewood Houston and Chestnut Hill neighborhoods to a city-wide event featuring multiple locations.

The festival’s home base will be in the Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville, featuring immersive, large-scale public art installations, alongside the American Artisan Festival featuring 65 contemporary handcraft and fine artisans, as well as food, live music, kids’ activities, and more. Artville 2025 will also feature several Artville After Dark events each evening with activations throughout the city, including The Arcade 5th Ave of the Arts, The Neuhoff District in Germantown, and Wedgewood Houston.

“In just three years, Artville has grown into Nashville’s first and only citywide arts festival — and we’re just getting started,” said Samantha Saturn, Artville Co-Founder. “For the first time, we’re expanding our footprint into Downtown with Walk of Fame Park as the festival’s central hub, while continuing to activate creative spaces including The 5th Avenue Arcade, The Neuhoff district in Germantown and Wedgewood Houston. Our mission is to make visual art accessible, visible, and celebrated across the entire city. This year’s lineup brings together an inspiring mix of emerging and established artists from Nashville and beyond, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Artville this fall to collect and enjoy all that these incredible artists have to offer.”

Over the past two years, Artville has awarded more than $320,000 to over 50 artists to create temporary, site-specific public art, murals, and immersive experiences for the festival. Over 75 artists will be exhibiting throughout the weekend across various events. More details about exhibiting artists will be announced at a later date.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email