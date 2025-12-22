Nashville’s Anzie Blue to Host First NYE Event

Anzie Blue closes out the year with Anzie Blue New Year’s Eve Live presented by Honda Powersports, its first-ever New Year’s Eve live musical event featuring a genre-spanning lineup headlined by Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak. The event, headquartered in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village (2111 Belcourt Ave Suite 101, Nashville), is presented by Honda Powersports and sponsored by Visit Music City and Dreamliner.

The celebration will stream live on Wednesday, December 31, from 3–9 p.m. ET / 2–8 p.m. CT exclusively on CNN’s new streaming subscription platform, available to subscribers at CNN.com/AllAccess, with select performances, including Isaak’s, airing live on CNN as part of its planned daytime coverage of New Year’s Eve from cities around the world.

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer Maggie Rose is slated to perform as part of Anzie Blue New Year’s Eve Live, as is GRAMMY-winning producer and musician John Carter Cash and his wife, acclaimed singer-songwriter Ana Cristina Cash, who will perform “Ring of Fire” in tribute to John’s father, the legendary Johnny Cash. Additional performers and special appearances include GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Pynk Beard, who will also serve as host of the livestream, pop punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn, music therapist turned Artist-activist Kyshona, and country artists Julia Cole, Alyssa Flaherty, Anzie Blue Records recording artist Stella Prince, and Lovenoise DJ’s, DJ C-Wiz and DJ Gary Steven.

“Get ready for an ‘only in Nashville’ NYE party with a diverse lineup of artists representing the very best of Music City,” said Marcie Allen, co-owner Anzie Blue. “We’re thrilled to team up with Honda Powersports, Visit Music City and Dreamliner to showcase Nashville’s finest right here on the Anzie Blue stage to music fans worldwide.”

“Honda Powersports is proud to partner with Anzie Blue for this year’s New Year’s celebration, a moment that reflects the energy and creative spirit that define Music City,” said Jeremy McGuire, Director of Powersports & Products Marketing for American Honda. “Honda believes deeply in the artists and communities that shape Nashville, and we look forward to continuing to champion the storytellers and creatives who move culture forward.”

“Nashville is absolutely the place to be on New Year’s Eve, both all day and all night,” said Deana Ivey, President & CEO, Visit Music City. “This unique event highlights our city’s creative community and the world-class artists who define Nashville. We’re excited to partner with Anzie Blue to share some of Nashville’s magic with an international audience.”

“There’s something special about seeing the community unite to celebrate creativity, elevate new artists, and showcase Nashville’s expanding cultural footprint. Dreamliner is committed to shaping the future of music touring through 2026 and beyond, and we’re excited to welcome the New Year in the Music City,” said Rich Thomson, Dreamliner CEO.

Anzie Blue New Year’s Eve Live is produced by Anzie Blue Productions and FEMco Presents, with Leslie Fram serving as Talent Producer. The program is presented by Honda Powersports and sponsored by Visit Music City and Dreamliner. The event is invitation only. Stay tuned to @AnzieBlue on Instagram for updated information regarding performers and more.

