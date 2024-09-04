Nashville’s 1 Hotel to Host Zero-waste Culinary Competition

In honor of Climate Week, which runs from September 22 to September 29, 1 Hotel Nashville has teamed up with the locally-based non-profit Urban Green Lab for a zero-waste culinary competition.

Three top local chefs will battle it out to create the ultimate zero-waste dish, turning leftover food from the hotel’s flagship restaurant 1 Kitchen into culinary masterpieces. Competing Chefs include Chris Crary of 1 Kitchen, Skylar Bush of Edible Nashville, and Bianca Morton of Nashville Food Project. Guests can enjoy complimentary tastings and light bites while watching the competition and learning about sustainability initiatives with representatives from Mayor O’Connell’s office.

Find complimentary tickets to the event on Tuesday, September 24, from 6 pm – 8 pm here.

1 Kitchen celebrates local ingredients and is rooted in the belief that the closer things are to home, the better they taste. Through the ingredient-driven and zero-waste menu items helmed by 1 Hotel Nashville’s Culinary Director, Chris Crary, 1 Kitchen provides guests with a clean, nourishing, and seasonal menu featuring the best hyperlocal ingredients available. 1 Kitchen’s biodynamic and organic wine list, sustainable cocktail program, and regional whiskies and bourbons can be found paired alongside recognizable, crave-worthy, farm-to-table dishes like Beet Wellington, Charred Cauliflower, and Chicken Bolognese. Airy and bright,1 Kitchen is located on the ground floor of 1 Hotel Nashville. Surrounded by plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and garage doors opening up to the lively patio space, 1 Kitchen continues the biophilic design elements of live greenery and natural wood textures throughout.

