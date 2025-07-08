Nashville Predators to Host Part-Time Hiring Fair at Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Nashville, Tenn. (July 7, 2025) – Job seekers interested in joining the team behind the Nashville Predators are invited to attend a part-time hiring fair on Thursday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. The event will feature on-the-spot interviews, job information sessions, pre-employment screenings and free public skating for all attendees.

Job information sessions will take place at the top of every hour, giving attendees the chance to learn more about open positions, speak directly with hiring managers and explore potential career paths with the organization. Part-time positions are available at both Bridgestone Arena and Ford Ice Centers, with openings in guest services, public safety, operations and more.

Parking is free at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Attendees may enter through the main doors and follow directional signage to Draft Picks, where they can sign up for interviews and attend job information sessions. All attendees are encouraged to come prepared to discuss their qualifications and availability.

For more details and to RSVP, please visit the official event page

https://www.nhl.com/predators/team/hiring-fair.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email