Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 17-23

(March 17, 2025) – The Nashville Predators organization, in partnership with Ford, Middle Tennessee State University and Fort Campbell military base, will host Ford Military Salute week starting today, March 17, to celebrate military families. The annual initiative will feature military elements activated on the plaza, concourse and throughout the in-game presentation each night during the three Military Appreciation Games on March 18, 20 and 22.

The festivities kick off today with a special event hosted at Bridgestone Arena to honor military members and their families. The day will feature an exciting opportunity for families to skate on the ice, enjoy live music and food from Raising Cane’s and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Attendees will also have the chance to interact with players, learn about Preds partners offering military support programs, including Regions, Bud Light, Lee Co. and Middle Tennessee State University. To top it off, families can customize hats from 3JSAirBrushing and leave with a bag full of exclusive goodies, courtesy of the Predators’ partners.

Prior to the games, fans can interact with branches of the U.S. Military on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza. From viewing military vehicles and participating in fitness challenges to enjoying music from a live band, there will be plenty of activities for fans of all ages. FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast live on the plaza during the game on March 22 for Saturday Night in Smashville.

On March 23, the Nashville Predators will host an exciting watch party at Fort Campbell base for military members and their families. The event will bring fans together to cheer on the team as they face off against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Hosted by in-game personality Wayne D, the party will feature a range of activities, including a DJ, appearances by Gnash and the Preds Energy Team, live music, food from Hunt Brothers® Pizza, exclusive prizes and much more.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will also have specialty Military jerseys that will be up for auction. To bid, fans can text PREDS to 76278. Additionally, the Preds Foundation will have Military Mystery Pucks and Military Mystery Mini Sticks for purchase at the Preds Foundation table outside section 106/107. Fans can purchase a mini stick ($25) or puck ($30) autographed by a Predators player. Proceeds from jerseys, pucks and mini sticks will benefit a variety of Military-focused organizations in the Middle Tennessee area.

In March 2020, the Nashville Predators launched Ford Military Salute Week by announcing their partnership with MTSU and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. Through this partnership, the Predators and the Daniels Center at MTSU came together to support the local population of military-connected students who struggle financially to reach their higher education and career goals.

Throughout the year, the Nashville Predators offer a variety of military-specific ticket and support programs. The Hometown Heroes Discount Presented by Fox 17 gives all men and women that serve in the armed services or as first responders 25 percent off the box office price on single-game tickets when verified by GovX. Click here to access the discount.

