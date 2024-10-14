Nashville Predators Shutout in Detroit



The Nashville Predators hit a brick wall named Cam Talbot as they were shutout 3-0 by the Detroit Red Wings in a Saturday night slugfest at Little Caesars Arena. Despite firing a barrage of 41 shots on net, the Preds couldn’t crack the code of the Red Wings’ netminder.

Juuse Saros, back between the pipes after sitting out the season opener, stood tall with 19 saves, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wings at bay. The Preds’ offense, usually a well-oiled machine, sputtered and stalled when it mattered most.

In a silver lining for Nashville, veteran sniper Filip Forsberg hit a career milestone, lacing ’em up for his 700th NHL game. But even Forsberg’s experienced hands couldn’t find twine on this frustrating night.

The Preds are now heading back to Smashville, looking to shake off this Motor City misfire. They’ll kick off a four-game homestand on Tuesday, ready to defend their turf against the Seattle Kraken at the raucous Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Nashville Preds

