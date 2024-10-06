Nashville Predators Raising Money for Hurricane Relief

In light of the tragedies caused by Hurricane Helene, the Nashville Predators are raising money for disaster relief to help the families impacted in East Tennessee.

They shared on social media, “We are asking Smashville to make a small donation to help those in need. If 17,159 fans donate $2 each, we will surpass our goal quickly. The Preds Foundation will match donations up to $25,000.”

Continuing, “This Saturday, we play the Carolina Hurricanes. Both teams, connected by a border of devastation, are committed to helping the communities between us.”

Donate here.

