Nashville Predators Own 13 Picks in the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft order has been (partially) set, and the Nashville Predators’ future is beginning to come into focus.

Unable to overcome the overwhelming odds in Monday’s draft lottery and move up to No. 5, the Predators remained at No. 15, where they were slotted based on their record of 42-32-8 at the end of the 2022-23 regular season. The complete order of the first 16 picks, as determined by the lottery, is as follows:

Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators) Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators Calgary Flames

*Picks Nos. 17 through 32 will be determined as the Stanley Cup playoffs play out.

The No. 15 overall pick will be the first of many for Nashville in this year’s draft, which will be held June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena. Thanks in large part to their busy trade deadline, the Preds have amassed a staggering 13 picks – including two first-round picks, two second-round picks, three third-round picks, three fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks and one sixth-round pick.

Source: Nashville Predators

