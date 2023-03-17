Nashville Predators Lose to Blackhawks Thursday at Home



On Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators were defeated 2-1 by the Chicago Blackhawks, ending their three-game winning streak.

Despite dominating with 36 shots on goal compared to the Blackhawks’ 21, the Predators were unable to score until Roman Josi’s goal in the final minute of the game.

Juuse Saros, the Predators’ goalie, made 19 saves, bringing the team’s season record to 34-25-7.

The Nashville Predators are scheduled to conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday, facing off against the Winnipeg Jets in a Central Division game.