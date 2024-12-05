Nashville Predators Introduce a Holiday Pop-up Experience

Nashville, Tenn. (December 4, 2024) – The Nashville Predators are excited to introduce the Smashville Snow Globe experience at Bridgestone Arena this holiday season. Fans are invited to visit the festive holiday pop-up experience, located at Pete and Terry’s Tavern, from Dec. 5-23. The experience will be open from 3-11 p.m. CT on weekdays and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. CT on Sundays.

The Predators are embracing the holiday spirit by offering a series of festive events at their holiday pop-up. Highlights include fun-filled activities like holiday crafts, memorable photo opportunities with Santa and team mascot, GNASH. The unique holiday atmosphere features festive twinkling lights, dazzling holiday décor and photo-worthy spots. Delaware North, the Predators’ hospitality and retail partner, added several new festive menu items – including the “Holiday Panini” (sourdough bread, ham Gruyere cheese, cranberry and mustard with tri-color holiday chips and salsa) and “DIY Sugar Cookies,” along with drinks such as “Hot Tennessee Toddy,” “Holiday Honey Thyme” and “Holiday Party Punch.”

Additionally, the Smashville Snow Globe will host special events and activities such as Ugly Sweater Sundays, a festive tradition where guests are encouraged to show off their most outrageous and hilarious holiday sweaters each Sunday during the pop-up event (Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22). Whether it’s covered in mixed patterns, oversized decorations, or just pure tackiness, the fan with the ugliest sweater will walk away with a Predators prize. Fans are also encouraged to come to the pop-up to celebrate the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree Lighting ceremony that will take place outside on the plaza before the game on Dec. 10 when the team takes on the Calgary Flames.

Make sure to explore the exciting lineup of upcoming holiday shows taking place at Bridgestone Arena this season. The shows include Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour on Dec. 5, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 11 and Brett Eldredge – GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour on Dec. 20. Fans can view the event calendar and purchase tickets by visiting BridgestoneArena.com.

For more information on the Smashville Snow Globe pop-up experience, please visit NashvillePredators.com/PeteandTerrys.

