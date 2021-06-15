The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross are hosting blood drives across the state this week. Locally, a blood drive is scheduled for June 16th in Smyrna.

Event Details:

Gold’s Gym Smyrna

567 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167

Wednesday, June 16

1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Join the Nashville Predators in their support of the American Red Cross by donating blood. All presenting donors will receive a Preds and American Red Cross foam puck and be entered to win a Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)! To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19!