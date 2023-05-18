Nashville Predators Foundation Distributes Grants to 172 Non Profits

The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $800,049.29 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on May 17. Through the 2023 allocation, 172 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.

“We are thrilled to distribute a franchise record-breaking $800,049.29 of grants to 172 deserving nonprofits who are positively impacting the Middle Tennessee community,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “In total, the Preds Foundation has proudly provided over $8 million in grants to help fill areas of need throughout the community since our inception in 1998.”

This announcement marks the 25th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Additional information on the Predators Foundation grant allocation and application process is available here. Below, in alphabetical order, you will find a complete list of the 172 nonprofits that received a grant from the Predators Foundation in 2023.

2023 Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub Helper Grant Recipients

100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

21st District Recovery Court, Inc.

4:13 Strong

A Soldier’s Child Foundation

ABLE Youth

Ables Recreation Association

AbleVoices

Actors Bridge Ensemble Theater of Nashville, Inc.

Agape Animal Rescue and Training Center

Akiva School

All Hands On Deck

Aloe Family, The

American Cancer Society

American Special Hockey Association

Arc Williamson County

Area 16 Special Olympics

Armed Services YMCA

Assistance League of Nashville

Austin Peay State University Chemistry Department

Austin Peay State University Little Govs Child Learning Center

Autism Career Training

Backfield in Motion

Barefoot Republic

Beads of Courage, Inc.

Best Buddies in Tennessee

Bethlehem Centers of Nashville

Black Lemonade

Black Mental Health Village

Blind Early Services TN

Book’em

Borderless Arts Tennessee

Bradley Academy, Murfreesboro City Schools

Bridges Domestic Violence Center

Camp Kesem at Vanderbilt University

Candle Wishes Foundation

Cannon County SAVE

CASA of Cannon County Tennessee

City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Area Urban Ministries SafeHouse

Community Child Care (Hendersonville)

Conexión Américas

Contributor Inc., The

Cooper Trooper Foundation

Cottage Cove Urban Ministries

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Cumberland River Compact

Daughters of the King

Discovery Center at Murfree Spring

Domestic Violence Program, Inc.

Dream Streets

Easterseals Tennessee

Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership

Edison School, The

Elmington Elevates

Empower Me Center

Ezell-Harding Christian School

F.I.N.D. Design, The

Faith Family Medical Center

Family Center, The

First Steps, Inc.

Food for the Soul

Forrest Spence Fund Nashville, The

Foundation for Tennessee Chess

FrankTown Open Hearts

Freedom Reigns Ranch

Friends Life Community

Friends of MACC

Friends of Shelby Park and Bottom

Friends of Warner Parks Inc.

From Your Father

Girls Write Nashville

Glen Leven Presbyterian Church Day School

Glengarry Elementary

GraceWorks Ministries

Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury

Harvest Hands Community Development Corporation

Heimerdinger Foundation, The

Hendersonville Inline Hockey Association

High Hopes Development Center

His Children Foundation

Hispanic Family Foundation, The

Homework Hotline, Inc.

Hope Hohenwald Inc

Hope Station

HopeKids Middle Tennessee

Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc.

Humanities Tennessee

Imagination Library of Coffee County

Inspiritus, Inc.

Interfaith Dental

JDRF Tennessee

Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee

Kymari House, Inc.

Learning Matters

Literacy Council, The

Love Helps, inc.

Manchester City Schools

Manna Cafe Ministries

Mother to Mother

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

MOVE Inclusive Dance

Music City Youth in the Arts

My Bag My Story

My Friend’s House Family & Children’s Services Inc

Nashville African American Wind Symphony, Inc.

Nashville Ballet

Nashville Book Connection

Nashville Children’s Alliance

Nashville Children’s Theatre

Nashville Dolphins

Nashville Education, Community, and Arts Television

Nashville Figure Skating Club

Nashville Humane Association

Nashville Peacemakers

Nashville Warriors Hockey Club

Nashville Youth Hockey League

Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble

National Museum of African American Music

National Wheelcats, Inc.

Now Opportunities Can Exist

Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee

Operation Homefront

Operation Rose

OZ Arts

Path United

PENCIL

Porch Writers’ Collective, The

Preston Taylor Ministries

Progressive Directions, Inc.

Project E3

Project Transformation

Purpose To Legacy

Quest Center For Arts and Community Development, Inc., The

Randolph Howell Elementary STEM School

Reeves-Rogers Elementary

Renewal House, Inc.

Rocketown of Middle Tennessee

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville

Royal Table Inc

Scott Hamilton Skating Club

Shine Photography

Somali Community of Middle Tennessee

SongwritingWith:Soldiers

Special Kids Inc.

STARS

Sumner Prevention Coalition

Talk with Me Tennessee

Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence

Tennessee Environmental Council

Tennessee Golf Foundation

Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorder Foundation

Tennessee Lions Charities, Inc.

Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry

Tennessee State Parks Conservancy

Tennessee Trucking Foundation

Tennessee Voices for Victims

The Theater Bug

Touchstone Youth Resource Services, Inc.

Transformation Life Center

Trevecca Nazarene University

Tucker’s House

Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association

United Service Organizations, Incorporated

Vine Branch Fellowship

White Fawn Farm

Whitsitt Elementary Physical Education

Wilson County Black History Committee

YAIPak Outreach

You Have the Power…Know How To Use It, Inc.

Youth Changes

Youth Encouragement Services