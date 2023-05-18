Nashville Predators Foundation Distributes Grants to 172 Non Profits

The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $800,049.29 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on May 17. Through the 2023 allocation, 172 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.
“We are thrilled to distribute a franchise record-breaking $800,049.29 of grants to 172 deserving nonprofits who are positively impacting the Middle Tennessee community,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “In total, the Preds Foundation has proudly provided over $8 million in grants to help fill areas of need throughout the community since our inception in 1998.”
This announcement marks the 25th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Additional information on the Predators Foundation grant allocation and application process is available here. Below, in alphabetical order, you will find a complete list of the 172 nonprofits that received a grant from the Predators Foundation in 2023.
2023 Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub Helper Grant Recipients
100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc.
21st District Recovery Court, Inc.
4:13 Strong
A Soldier’s Child Foundation
ABLE Youth
Ables Recreation Association
AbleVoices
Actors Bridge Ensemble Theater of Nashville, Inc.
Agape Animal Rescue and Training Center
Akiva School
All Hands On Deck
Aloe Family, The
American Cancer Society
American Special Hockey Association
Arc Williamson County
Area 16 Special Olympics
Armed Services YMCA
Assistance League of Nashville
Austin Peay State University Chemistry Department
Austin Peay State University Little Govs Child Learning Center
Autism Career Training
Backfield in Motion
Barefoot Republic
Beads of Courage, Inc.
Best Buddies in Tennessee
Bethlehem Centers of Nashville
Black Lemonade
Black Mental Health Village
Blind Early Services TN
Book’em
Borderless Arts Tennessee
Bradley Academy, Murfreesboro City Schools
Bridges Domestic Violence Center
Camp Kesem at Vanderbilt University
Candle Wishes Foundation
Cannon County SAVE
CASA of Cannon County Tennessee
City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Area Urban Ministries SafeHouse
Community Child Care (Hendersonville)
Conexión Américas
Contributor Inc., The
Cooper Trooper Foundation
Cottage Cove Urban Ministries
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Cumberland River Compact
Daughters of the King
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Domestic Violence Program, Inc.
Dream Streets
Easterseals Tennessee
Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership
Edison School, The
Elmington Elevates
Empower Me Center
Ezell-Harding Christian School
F.I.N.D. Design, The
Faith Family Medical Center
Family Center, The
First Steps, Inc.
Food for the Soul
Forrest Spence Fund Nashville, The
Foundation for Tennessee Chess
FrankTown Open Hearts
Freedom Reigns Ranch
Friends Life Community
Friends of MACC
Friends of Shelby Park and Bottom
Friends of Warner Parks Inc.
From Your Father
Girls Write Nashville
Glen Leven Presbyterian Church Day School
Glengarry Elementary
GraceWorks Ministries
Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury
Harvest Hands Community Development Corporation
Heimerdinger Foundation, The
Hendersonville Inline Hockey Association
High Hopes Development Center
His Children Foundation
Hispanic Family Foundation, The
Homework Hotline, Inc.
Hope Hohenwald Inc
Hope Station
HopeKids Middle Tennessee
Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc.
Humanities Tennessee
Imagination Library of Coffee County
Inspiritus, Inc.
Interfaith Dental
JDRF Tennessee
Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee
Kymari House, Inc.
Learning Matters
Literacy Council, The
Love Helps, inc.
Manchester City Schools
Manna Cafe Ministries
Mother to Mother
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
MOVE Inclusive Dance
Music City Youth in the Arts
My Bag My Story
My Friend’s House Family & Children’s Services Inc
Nashville African American Wind Symphony, Inc.
Nashville Ballet
Nashville Book Connection
Nashville Children’s Alliance
Nashville Children’s Theatre
Nashville Dolphins
Nashville Education, Community, and Arts Television
Nashville Figure Skating Club
Nashville Humane Association
Nashville Peacemakers
Nashville Warriors Hockey Club
Nashville Youth Hockey League
Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble
National Museum of African American Music
National Wheelcats, Inc.
Now Opportunities Can Exist
Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee
Operation Homefront
Operation Rose
OZ Arts
Path United
PENCIL
Porch Writers’ Collective, The
Preston Taylor Ministries
Progressive Directions, Inc.
Project E3
Project Transformation
Purpose To Legacy
Quest Center For Arts and Community Development, Inc., The
Randolph Howell Elementary STEM School
Reeves-Rogers Elementary
Renewal House, Inc.
Rocketown of Middle Tennessee
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville
Royal Table Inc
Scott Hamilton Skating Club
Shine Photography
Somali Community of Middle Tennessee
SongwritingWith:Soldiers
Special Kids Inc.
STARS
Sumner Prevention Coalition
Talk with Me Tennessee
Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence
Tennessee Environmental Council
Tennessee Golf Foundation
Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorder Foundation
Tennessee Lions Charities, Inc.
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry
Tennessee State Parks Conservancy
Tennessee Trucking Foundation
Tennessee Voices for Victims
The Theater Bug
Touchstone Youth Resource Services, Inc.
Transformation Life Center
Trevecca Nazarene University
Tucker’s House
Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association
United Service Organizations, Incorporated
Vine Branch Fellowship
White Fawn Farm
Whitsitt Elementary Physical Education
Wilson County Black History Committee
YAIPak Outreach
You Have the Power…Know How To Use It, Inc.
Youth Changes
Youth Encouragement Services