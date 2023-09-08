Nashville Predators Announce Promotions and Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season

Nashville, Tenn. (September 7, 2023) – The Nashville Predators organization has announced their theme nights for all 41 home games during the 2023-24 season.

This season, which is highlighted by the Preds’ 25th Anniversary, will feature key theme nights to celebrate the historic season. The 25th Anniversary nights include Opening Night celebrations, Inaugural Team Night with the return of fan favorites, as well as Captain’s Night featuring previous Preds Captains throughout the team’s history.

Nashville Predators Theme Nights

Hispanic Heritage Night – Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Opening Night – Oct. 12 vs. Seattle Kraken

Halloween Night – Oct. 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Veterans Day presented by MTSU – Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Vanderbilt Health – Nov. 18 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Star Wars Night – Dec. 7 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Hockey Holidays – Dec. 23 vs. Dallas Stars

Throwback Thursday – Jan. 4 vs. Calgary Flames

Inaugural Team Night – Jan. 22 vs. Florida Panthers

Celebrating Black History – Jan. 31 vs. Los Angeles Kings

API Night – Feb. 10 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Captain’s Night presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza – Feb. 13 vs. New Jersey Devils

Leap Year – Feb 29 vs. Minnesota Wild

Kids Day – March 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Ford Military Salute Week – March 19 vs. San Jose Sharks

Ford Military Salute Week – March 21 vs. Florida Panthers

Ford Military Salute Week – March 26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Vanderbilt – April 4 vs. St. Louis Blues

Pride Night – April 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bridgestone – April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Theme Ticket Packs

Theme ticket packs are a great opportunity to attend a game with others who have shared special interests and a way to get access to exclusive promotional items! For groups of 10+, please call 615-770-7800 or email groups@nashvillepredators.com. Inventory is subject to availability. Exclusively priced tickets and/or passes are not eligible for resale. Any unauthorized use of purchased tickets shall be reviewed at the sole discretion of Nashville Predators Hockey Club, LP.

Hispanic Heritage Night – Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night with the Preds! Purchase a special ticket package and receive an exclusive t-shirt designed by a local artist accompanied by your Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ticket.

Oktoberfest – Oct. 17 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Preds! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded stein.

First Responders Night – Oct. 21 vs. San Jose Sharks

Celebrate our Hometown Heroes! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded First Responders themed t-shirt.

Daddy Daughter Night – Oct 24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Dads and Daughters are invited to join the Preds on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Receive a Preds branded scrunchie with purchase of a ticket package as well as $10 Gnash Cash for Dad.

Pickleball Night – Nov 26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Let’s play (Pickle)Ball! Purchase the special PickleBall Ticket Pack to receive an exclusive Preds Paddle Bag along with your game ticket.

Star Wars Night – Dec. 7 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Purchase a special theme ticket for Star Wars Night and receive a limited edition Preds Star Wars Jersey. Star Wars characters will be on hand in SMASHVILLE as well!

Teachers Night – Jan. 13 vs. New York Islanders

Celebrate our Hometown Heroes! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded teachers-themed t-shirt.

Black History Night – Jan. 31 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Celebrate Black History Night with the Preds! Purchase a special ticket package and receive an exclusive T-Shirt designed by a local artist accompanied by your Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings ticket.

API Night – Feb. 10 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night with the Preds! Purchase a special ticket package and receive an exclusive t-shirt designed by a local artist accompanied by your Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes ticket.

Healthcare Industry Appreciation Night – Feb. 15 vs. Dallas Stars

To celebrate the men and women in healthcare and those that work on the frontline, join us for our Healthcare Industry Appreciation Night on Dec. 15. Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded Healthcare t-shirt.

Women In Business – Feb. 29 vs. Minnesota Wild

Join the Preds in Smashville on Feb. 29, for the Preds second annual Women in Business Night. With the purchase of a ticket, you will have access to our pregame speaker series and enjoy $10 Gnash Cash to use toward your first drink at the game.

Pride Night – April 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Join us for the ninth annual Predators Pride Night on April 9 vs. the Winnipeg Jets! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a limited-edition Pride Night t-shirt.

For more information on Nashville Predators Theme Nights, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Themes.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS