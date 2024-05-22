Nashville Predators Add To Draft Capital With Ryan McDonagh Trade

The Nashville Predators traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh back to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced on Tuesday, clearing $6.75 million in cap space ahead of the 2024 season per PuckPedia.

The Predators acquired the Lightning’s 2025 second-round pick and their 2024 seventh-rounder in exchange for McDonagh and a 2024 fourth-round pick that originally belonged to the Edmonton Oilers.

Nashville now has nine picks in the 2024 draft, all in the first four rounds, plus seven picks over the next two drafts in the first two rounds.

Source: Nashville Hockey Now

